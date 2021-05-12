First Transgender Bishop Elected To Evangelical Lutheran Church

mmrohrer/Twitter/Instagram

The Evangelical Lutheran Church has elected its first-ever transgender bishop.

Rev. Megan Rohrer, pastor at San Francisco’s Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, became bishop for the Sierra Pacific Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) on Saturday, May 8.

Rohrer, who uses they/them pronouns, beat Rev. Jeff R. Johnson, pastor of the Lutheran chapel at the University of California, Berkeley, by just two votes on the fifth ballot. They also serve as community chaplain coordinator for the San Francisco Police Department.

As reported by NBC News, they said: ‘I’ve only been surrounded by gratitude and thankfulness and people who were excited about this. People who have transgender children, who have trans grandkids, who are just excited that this is an opportunity to share their faith with other people.’

Rohrer will take over from Rev. Mark W. Holmerud, who will retire after a 13-year tenure in June. Their six-year tenure is set to kick off officially on September 11, with Rohrer pledging to campaign against discriminatory policies in the synod and fight for the voices of LGBTQ+ people.

They said: ‘The Lutheran tradition comes out of a spirit of reformation. Martin Luther was responding to the fear of the Black Plague, and he found a way to see hope and possibility in the world. He had this ability to point to this unending love that Jesus has and the ability to translate it for a new generation.’

Rohrer was also the first trans person to be ordained in the ECLA back in 2006, later becoming its first trans pastor in 2014.

Having grown up with religion in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, they experienced ‘some of the most intense moments of experiencing people questioning whether or not God could love me’ in the process of becoming who they are today.

They explained: ‘I wouldn’t have gotten elected into this position if it wasn’t for my campus pastors and college professors — and the seminary professors out here in Berkeley — just affirming that God was with me and for me. And affirming that I had gifts that could make a difference in this world, even if not everyone was able to imagine it yet.’

Rev. Elizabeth A. Eaton, the ELCA’s presiding bishop, said: ‘When we say all are welcome, we mean all are welcome. We believe that the spirit has given each of us gifts in order to build up the body of Christ.’

The ELCA is one of the largest Christian denominations across the whole of the US, boasting more than three million members.

