First Unwanted Gift Was Returned At 7.02am Christmas Day

Pexels

Pretty much everyone has received a crappy Christmas gift they didn’t want, but one person disliked theirs that much they returned it bright and early Christmas morning.

I’m not sure about you, but at 7am on Christmas Day, I was still fast asleep, but one disappointed gift recipient was already returning their gift at 7:02am.

This particular individual was reportedly from Salisbury, Wiltshire, according to payment systems firm PayPoint.

Pexels

The next earliest return was at 7:40am in Glasgow – haven’t these people heard of a 28 day returns policy?! Surely the Homer Simpson slippers can be returned on Boxing Day, Steve.

Mirror Online reports that a whopping 419 parcels were returned through Collect+ on Christmas Day. Either these people were trying to make a point or they had nothing better to do, if you ask me.

One person in north London returned seven parcels in one go – not sure how they managed to discretely slide those into the boot of their car without anyone noticing.

I mean, I’ve received my fair share of interesting gifts (thanks again for the Looney Tunes box of tissues, Grandma) but you’d have to really hate it to feel the need to return it the very same day.

CBS

According to the Mirror Online, Lewis Alcraft, chief commercial officer at PayPoint, said:

Whilst most of us tucked into our turkey dinners on Christmas Day, thousands of staff at convenience stores were hard at work. Collect+ has transformed services in communities to ensure that people can receive gifts and parcels at nearby collection points, while also offering a way for those who weren’t overjoyed at what Santa brought them to return their presents.

Back in 2015, PayPoint reported that some heartless soul returned something at 1:53am on Christmas Day. Santa hadn’t even finished his rounds at this point!

But this year’s list of returns looked a little something like this:

7.02am Salisbury, Wiltshire

7.40am Glasgow

7.43am Norwich, Norfolk

7.54am London

8.24am Bracknell, Berkshire

8.46am Slough, Berkshire

8.51am Swindon, Wiltshire

9.27am London

9.28am Bury, Lancashire

9.32am Barnsley, South Yorkshire

Pexels

The place with the least Scrooges this year was Birmingham who received a generous 9,467 deliveries by December 4, making them super prepared for the festive season.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]