First US Execution Of Female Inmate In Almost Seven Decades Halted Shutterstock/PA Images

The execution of the only female on death row has been halted by a judge, on the grounds of needing to determine the offender’s mental competence.

Lisa Montgomery was due to be executed by lethal injection today, January 12, 17 years after she murdered 23-year-old pregnant woman Bobbie Jo Stinnett, cut the baby from her womb and tried to pass it off as her own.

Judge Patrick Hanlon granted the stay late last night, January 11, citing that an assessment needed to be carried out to determine her mental competence.

First US Execution Of Female Inmate In Almost Seven Decades Halted Shutterstock

‘As discussed elsewhere in this order, Ms Montgomery has been diagnosed with physical brain impairments and multiple mental illnesses, and three experts are of the opinion that, based on conduct and symptoms reported to them by counsel, Ms Montgomery’s perception of reality is currently distorted and impaired,’ Hanlon wrote, as per the Topeka Capital-Journal.

The decision has been praised by her lawyer Kelley Henry, who has spent years arguing that Montgomery’s previous traumatic experiences made her unfit for execution under the 8th Amendment.

‘As the court found, Mrs. Montgomery made a strong showing of her current incompetence to be executed,’ she said.

‘Mrs Montgomery has brain damage and severe mental illness that was exacerbated by the lifetime of sexual torture she suffered at the hands of caretakers.’

First US Execution Of Female Inmate In Almost Seven Decades Halted PA Images

Montgomery was due to become the first woman to be executed in the US in almost 70 years, initially on December 8, however a stay was put in place after her lawyers caught coronavirus while visiting her in prison.

On December 16, 2004, Montgomery travelled 170 miles from her home in Kansas, to Stinnett’s home in northwest Missouri, on the pretence she would adopt a rat terrier puppy from her.

However, on arrival, Montgomery strangled the 23-year-old to death, before using a kitchen knife to cut the baby out of her womb.

Her execution date was rescheduled for today, however her team argued that a new date should not have been organised by the Justice Department while a stay was still in place.

PA Images

The delay in Montgomery’s execution could just save her life, given that President-elect Joe Biden – who has announced he will seek to end the death penalty in the US during his presidency – is due to take office in just over a week.

Federal executions had previously been on pause for 17 years in the US, until President Donald Trump ordered them to begin once more in July 2020.

He controversially planned five executions to take place in December, ahead of Biden’s inauguration, despite executions previously coming to a halt during a presidential transition for the last 130 years. If all the executions go ahead, Trump would become the US’s most prolific execution president in more than 100 years.

Montgomery’s competency hearing will take place ‘in due course’

