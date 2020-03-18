Fish Return To Venice’s Canals As Water Becomes Cleaner During Coronavirus Lockdown
While coronavirus doom and gloom appears to be dominating the headlines at the moment, it’s also important to try and look for positives during these testing times.
Although people are less than thrilled about having to stay indoors while holidays are cancelled and the virus continues to spread, the planet seems to be responding to the fact that few people are on the streets, and less emissions are being polluted into the atmosphere.
We’ve already seen the visible effects of less pollution over northern Italy and China this week, while the countries have been in lockdown, and now we’re seeing the positive effects it’s having on the canals of Venice, too.
Where visitors and locals are usually greeted with fairly murky waters, as you can see in the image above, some parts of the canals are now crystal clear.
Videos and photographs taken over the last few days show that fish have returned to the clear waters, which connect with the Adriatic Sea.
The clearing of Venice’s canals comes as activities have been put on hold during the COVID-19 quarantine, as people across Italy are urged to stay in their homes.
A clip filmed by Venetian real estate agent Marco Capovilla shows tiny fish swimming in the now-clear waters in the canals, which previously were filled with dirt and debris.
Marco said he ‘had never seen’ the canal waters so clear in the popular tourist destination, describing it as a ‘striking’ view.
He said:
During these days, traffic in Venice has become almost absent.
The city doesn’t have sewers, so normally everything goes into the canals, including detergents and cosmetics.
Thanks to the quarantine, we are experiencing a cleaner environment.
Another Venice resident, Martina Bettoni, said:
Seeing so many fish in the canals was extremely rare before the quarantine.
I hope we’ll learn from this tragic time, and that when this is over Venice will be able to strike a balance between tourist crowds and cleanliness.
It comes as satellite images from the European Space Agency showed a drastic decrease in air pollution over the country, following the COVID-19 self-isolation period.
Before and after images, which are based on data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite, use colour to show just how much air pollution – particularly nitrogen dioxide emissions – has declined over the country between January 1 and March 11 of this year.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.