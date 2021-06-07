Fisher-Price To Recall Baby Soothers After Multiple Infant Deaths
Fisher-Price has recalled a model of its baby soothers following the deaths of four infants who passed away after being placed in the devices.
The four fatalities took place between April 2019 and February 2020 and involved a four-month old from Missouri, a two-month old from Nevada, a two-month old from Michigan and an 11-week old from Colorado.
The deaths occurred when the children were placed unrestrained on their backs in the devices, after which they were later discovered on their stomachs.
Fisher-Price issued a joint statement with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) regarding the recall on Friday, June 4, in which the company explained it referred to its 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers. The company is also recalling its 2-in-1 Soothe ’n Play Glider, though there were no reported deaths connected to that device.
The devices are designed to mimic the motion of the baby being rocked in someone’s arms, allowing them to experience the feeling while not being held.
Chuck Scothon, general manager of Fisher-Price, said the company is committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of its products, ‘including the importance of following all warnings and instructions’, Associated Press reports.
A spokesperson for the company commented:
We believe that every child should grow up in an environment surrounded by purposeful products that have been designed to keep them safe.
As part of our commitment to safety, we have added respected leaders in quality, safety, and compliance; recently formed the Medical and Scientific Safety Council (MSSC) comprised of renowned pediatricians; and launched the Safe Start education campaign focused on engaging parents and caregivers in important conversations about the safety, health, and development of babies and children.
CPSC Acting Chairman Robert Adler also stressed that ‘inclined’ devices such as gliders, soothers, rockers and swings are ‘not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation.’
It is thought approximately 120,000 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold between January 2014 and December 2020. A further 25,000 4-in-1 Rock ’n Glide Soothers and 27,000 2-in-1 Soothe ’n Play Gliders were distributed in Canada.
The recall comes after a US House of Representatives committee reported this week that Fisher-Price failed to ensure another of its products, the Rock ’n Play baby sleeper, was safe and ignored warnings that it might endanger infants, Bloomberg reports.
The device was recalled in April 2019 and ultimately discontinued after more than 30 infants died when using the product after it went on sale in October 2009.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
