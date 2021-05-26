Five Arrested Over Black Lives Matter Activist Shot In Head

PA Images

Five people have been arrested over the attempted murder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist Sasha Johnson in south London.

Johnson, 27, was shot in the head at a party in Peckham in the early hours of Sunday, May 23. She remains in hospital, and is reported to be in a critical condition.

Advert 10

Officers have since detained three teenagers and two adults on suspicion of separate offences, before arresting them all on suspicion of attempted murder.

PA Images

The arrests began on Tuesday, May 25, when police stopped and arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon as well as possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

This investigation led officers to a Peckham residence where three other individuals – an 18-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 28-year-old – were all arrested on suspicion of affray (fighting in a public place in a way that disturbs the peace) as well as possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Advert 10

A 25-year-old man was then later arrested after he failed to stop when police pursued a vehicle in Peckham. All of these individuals have subsequently been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, as per the Metropolitan Police, and are currently being held in custody. Two residences in Peckham are now being searched, as is the car from the police chase.

PA Images

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard from the Met’s Specialist Crime, who is leading the investigation, said:

While the investigation remains in its early stages, these arrests show that progress is being made. However, I would continue to appeal to those who may hold information about the events that led to Sasha receiving her horrific injuries, or about those responsible, to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police.

Advert 10

Superintendent Kris Wright, of the Central South Command Unit, responsible for policing in Southwark and Lambeth, stated:

These arrests are the result of instinctive local police work, combined with fast-time intelligence gathering, and shows the effectiveness of the various police teams in the Met working together. Local officers, supported by specialist teams, will continue to be in and around the Peckham area in the coming days and I continue to urge anyone with concerns to engage with them.

PA Images

Police are still working to establish a motive for the shooting, and there is nothing at this stage to suggest Johnson was subjected to targeted attack.

Advert 10

At the time of writing, officers are currently also not aware of any reports of threats made against Johnson prior to the shooting.

Those with any information about this case have been asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD1172/23MAY. Information many also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.