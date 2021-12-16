unilad
Five Children Dead And Several Injured In Freak Bouncy Castle Accident

by : Shola Lee on : 16 Dec 2021 09:44
Five children have died and others are injured following a freak bouncy castle accident in Australia.

The accident occurred on Wednesday, December 15, at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania.

Police have not confirmed the ages of the children but it is thought that all were in grades five and six. According to Tasmanian Police Commissioner Darren Hine, a gust of wind caused the bouncy castle to lift into the air.

Bouncy Castle (Alamy)Alamy

Hine told BBC News:

A wind gust had reportedly caused the jumping castle and inflatable balls to lift into the air.

Our hearts are breaking for the families and the loved ones, schoolmates, teachers of these young people who were taken too soon.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also commented on the tragedy, calling it ‘unthinkably heartbreaking’.

He continued:

Young children on a fun day out… and it turns to such horrific tragedy. At this time of the year, it just breaks your heart.

The incident occurred on the last day of the school term. The children were given first aid on site and were then flown by helicopter to hospital, and the parents alerted immediately.

One parent told local paper the Hobart Mercury:

You wouldn’t dream a fun activity day would end like this. We all feel so heartbroken for the parents involved. And feel guilty that we are also relieved our children were not injured.

Police said a coroner’s investigation is now under way.

While bouncy accidents are extremely rare, they have happened before; in 2019 two children were killed and 20 others injured in a similar incident in China, while in 2018 a girl in the UK died after bouncy castle reportedly exploded on a beach in Norfolk.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

