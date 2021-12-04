unilad
‘Five Consecutive Days’ Of Snow Could Hit The UK As Temperatures Plummet To -11C

by : Emily Brown on : 04 Dec 2021 09:18
'Five Consecutive Days' Of Snow Could Hit The UK As Temperatures Plummet To -11C

Here’s hoping the cold weather gets you in the mood for Christmas because forecasts suggest Britain could face at least five consecutive days of snow over the coming days. 

The UK was hit by a sudden blast of cold weather after a relatively mild start to Autumn, with Storm Arwen causing chaos and power cuts for thousands of people.

It seems things won’t be warming up any time soon as the overnight windchill could reach as low as -11°C in some areas over the next few days, with strong winds likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Met Office has stated the weather is predicted to be cold, windy and showery with some hilly areas likely experiencing snow on Saturday, December 4.

Areas on higher ground in the north of the country are likely to receive the bulk of the coming snowfall, though parts of eastern England, the North Yorkshire Moors and parts of Lincolnshire are also likely to see some snow, according to The Mirror.

The North West can expect strong winds and widespread rain, while in Scotland residents are likely to experience clouds, rain and hill snow today.

Steve Keats, a meteorologist from the Met Office, commented:

In some ways, we’re expecting fairly typical early December weather this weekend and nothing too disruptive as expected. But a couple of points to watch for will be winds, which under normal circumstances wouldn’t be an issue but if you’re trying to repair downed power lines it’s more sensitive.

Saturday is expected to be cold. There will be quite a mild windshield coming down from the northwest, so it’s going to feel not much above freezing for quite a lot of places.

So if you’re out and about doing the Christmas shopping, put on some extra layers.

Over the remainder of the weekend, the east of England is likely to experience some hill snow and showers while the west will be slightly more pleasant with dry weather and some sunshine. That said, things will still be chilly, with frost expected in colder parts of the UK including central and western Scotland.

Emily Brown

