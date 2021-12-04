‘Five Consecutive Days’ Of Snow Could Hit The UK As Temperatures Plummet To -11C

In some ways, we’re expecting fairly typical early December weather this weekend and nothing too disruptive as expected. But a couple of points to watch for will be winds, which under normal circumstances wouldn’t be an issue but if you’re trying to repair downed power lines it’s more sensitive.

Saturday is expected to be cold. There will be quite a mild windshield coming down from the northwest, so it’s going to feel not much above freezing for quite a lot of places.

So if you’re out and about doing the Christmas shopping, put on some extra layers.