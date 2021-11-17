‘Five Days Of Snow’ To Blanket Parts Of Britain As Temperatures Set To Plummet As Low As -12C

Alamy

The weather looks set to reflect the fast-approaching Christmas season as temperatures are expected to drop and snow could blanket some areas of Britain.

A blast of cold weather will likely be a shock to the system after weeks of relatively mild temperatures, but the silver lining is that it will come in keeping with desires to wrap up in a blanket and indulge in endless hot chocolates, biscuits and Christmas films.

Weather maps indicate the UK will be hit with freezing air later this month as it blows in from the North Atlantic and Scandinavia, causing temperatures to drop as low as -12°C in some regions – and if that isn’t an excuse to don some fluffy socks and huddle on the sofa, I don’t know what is.

Days of snowfall are likely as the temperatures start to decrease, with the cold weather system starting in late November and worsening as we move into December.

Weather maps cited by The Mirror show snowfall moving over Scotland and into the rest of the country from the week beginning November 22, with the weather crossing into the northern-most part of Britain as it moves from the north of Europe.

By 6.00pm on November 26, up to 3cm of snow an hour is expected to fall over much of Britain and the easternmost parts of Northern Ireland, according to WXCharts.

On November 28, residents in Scotland could expect to see temperatures hitting -7°C while other northern areas will experience temperatures around -2°C. In the southeast, the thermometer is set to hover around 2°C.

It seems nowhere will be able to avoid the cold for long as the cold weather will continue to spread southwards over the following 24-48 hours, according to Netweather maps cited by The Express.

The bitter cold is represented by chilling shades of dark blue which cover northern areas of England and Scotland on Wednesday, December 1.