‘Five Days’ Of Snow To Hit The UK As Britain Prepares For Arctic Blast

We do have to watch a cold snap that appears to move into eastern Europe early next week.

If this bleeds westward towards the UK (with the core of the cold remaining in eastern Europe), then the temperatures will be near to slightly below normal during this stretch.

This then would fire up some North Sea Sea Effect showers coming in from the east. If the hills are cold enough in northern England and in Scotland, these showers are more likely to be wintry. This is something that we are going to have to watch over the next few days.