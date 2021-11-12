‘Five Days’ Of Snow To Hit The UK As Britain Prepares For Arctic Blast
Brits may have to prepare for snow as the country is set to be hit by a dramatic drop in temperatures in the coming days.
Despite the clocks having changed and the leaves starting to fall from the trees, much of the UK is yet to experience the endlessly chilly weather that typically accompanies November.
Temperatures have reached an unseasonal 14°C in some areas this week, but it seems winter weather is well and truly on the way as weather maps show larges patches of blue covering the eastern side of the country, with Scotland and the north likely to be subject to most of the cold.
The cold weather and threat of snow is expected to hit between November 17-22, with AccuWeather’s senior meteorologist and lead European forecaster Tyler Ros telling The Express the weather looks ‘to be around normal for the time of year’ as ‘any accumulating snow is likely to occur in the higher elevations of northern England and Scotland.’
Ros continued:
We do have to watch a cold snap that appears to move into eastern Europe early next week.
If this bleeds westward towards the UK (with the core of the cold remaining in eastern Europe), then the temperatures will be near to slightly below normal during this stretch.
This then would fire up some North Sea Sea Effect showers coming in from the east. If the hills are cold enough in northern England and in Scotland, these showers are more likely to be wintry. This is something that we are going to have to watch over the next few days.
Temperatures are expected to remain mild over the weekend, so if you’re not a fan of the cold make sure to enjoy it while you can.
