Five People Hospitalised After Being Hit By Car Outside Nightclub In Edinburgh

Five people have been hospitalised after being hit by a car outside a nightclub in Edinburgh city centre.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the hit-and-run incident, after which two men, aged 39 and 60, and three women, aged 37, 22 and 65, were transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment, ‘where they all remain in stable conditions’, Police Scotland said in a statement.

As reported by the Daily Record, the vehicle collided with the pedestrians – none of whom have been named – on Rose Street, near its junction with Frederick Street, at around 12.40am this morning, September 12.

According to eyewitness reports, the vehicle’s driver didn’t stop after hitting the pedestrians, instead driving away amid pursuit by local police. The car came to a stop after being involved in a crash with a bus. An abandoned silver Ford Fiesta with a smashed windscreen and missing wheels was pictured on Lothian Road following the incident.

‘Five people injured when a car hit them on Frederick St, police chase ended on Lothian Road. Hope they all make a speedy recovery,’ an eyewitness said.

‘The vehicle did not stop at the scene and continued to Lothian Road where it was involved in a crash with a bus. No further people were injured,’ the police confirmed, adding, ‘Officers arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the incident. Enquires remain ongoing. Lothian Road remains closed up to the Western Approach junction.’

There are no further updates regarding the man held in custody or the incident at the time of writing.