Five People Shot In Louisiana, Third US Multiple Shooting In One Day

by : Emily Brown on : 19 Apr 2021 09:38
Five People Shot In Louisiana, Third US Multiple Shooting In One DayPA Images

Five people have been hospitalised following what marked the third multiple shooting in one day in the United States.

Police officers were responding to traffic congestion reports when shots rang out in Shreveport, Louisiana on Sunday, April 18.

One of the five victims was shot in the head, while another suffered multiple gunshot wounds when the shooter opened fire at about 9.00pm local time on Hearne Avenue.

Victims were taken to Ochsners LSU Health and other local hospitals to be treated for their injuries, which authorities described as life-threatening, while 21 police units gathered at the scene and laid out multiple evidence markers in the car park of a medical office.

Local news station KSLA noted police were on the lookout for a white Ford car in connection with the shooting.

Speaking to reporters about the incident, a police spokesperson said: ‘We responded this evening to a traffic congestion and during that congestion, numerous shots were fired.’

Police looking at evidence from shootingPA Images

The Louisiana incident came within 24 hours of two other shootings, which took place in Austin, Texas, and Kenosha County, Wisconsin.

Police are searching for a former deputy sheriff in connection with the Austin shooting, which left three people dead, while a further three people were killed and two were wounded when a gunman opened fire at a bar in Kenosha County.

Though not all three cases are defined as mass shootings, which the Gun Violence Archive defines as involving four or more people, they come amid a spate of attacks in the US, which has reported 152 mass shootings this year.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

