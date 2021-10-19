unilad
Advert

Five Tonnes Of Cocaine Worth $232 Million Seized From 79-Foot Yacht

by : Hannah Smith on : 19 Oct 2021 13:57
Five Tonnes Of Cocaine Worth $232 Million Seized From 79-Foot YachtAssociated Press

Portuguese officials made one of Europe’s biggest drugs busts in recent years this week, seizing $232 million worth of cocaine from a yacht in the Atlantic Ocean.

An estimated 5.2 tonnes of the class A substance were discovered on the 79-foot vessel on Sunday, October 17, in what Portuguese police said was the country’s largest haul in 15 years.

Advert

With assistance from the country’s navy and air force, the police were able to recover 183 bales of cocaine, with three men arrested in connection with the shipment, which is believed to be part of a major drugs pipeline between South America and Europe.

Loading…

Operation White Tide also involved officials from a number of international agencies, including the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the UK’s National Crime Agency.

In a statement reported by Reuters Portugal’s chief of police Luis Neves said:

Advert

We are always expecting [more drug trafficking] and this is the message we want to send organizations: We are waiting for you

Those who have to fall will fall because this amount of drugs is an immense fortune and a huge blow for criminal groups.

5.2 tons of cocaine seized by Portuguese officials (Alamy)Alamy

Neves added that the seizure was the largest amount ever discovered on board a sailboat, with drug smuggling typically involving cargo ships or larger vessels. The boat in question was successfully intercepted more than 550 miles off the coast of Portugal.

‘As a message to the criminal organizations, we usually are a bit behind you but with time, patience, method and technology, we will relentlessly fight organised crime,’ he said, per AP News.

Advert

Two of the men arrested in connection with the bust are Spanish nationals, with the third understood to be Peruvian.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Insulate Britain Protester Tied To Railing With Own Banner By Angry Motorist
Life

Insulate Britain Protester Tied To Railing With Own Banner By Angry Motorist

Woman Starts To Drive Over Insulate Britain Protesters In Shocking Video
News

Woman Starts To Drive Over Insulate Britain Protesters In Shocking Video

Woman Sentenced To Prison For Miscarriage Of 17-Week-Old Foetus
News

Woman Sentenced To Prison For Miscarriage Of 17-Week-Old Foetus

Influencer, 22, Dies Weeks After Telling Mum How She Wanted To Be Remembered
News

Influencer, 22, Dies Weeks After Telling Mum How She Wanted To Be Remembered

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: News, cocaine, Drugs, Now, portugal

Credits

Reuters

  1. Reuters

    Record haul of cocaine seized from sailboat off Portugal's coast

 