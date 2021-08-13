Five Victims And Suspected Gunman Confirmed Dead In Plymouth Shooting

Getty Images

Six people have died in a shooting in Plymouth, including the suspected shooter.

Three females, two males and the unnamed suspect died in the Keyham area of the city on Thursday evening, August 12. A child under the age of 10 was among those killed, and the circumstances of the alleged gunman’s death haven’t been confirmed, although reports say he took his own life. Others are currently being treated for injuries.

‘The area has been cordoned off and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident,’ Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement.

PA Images

Police have classed it as a domestic incident with no connections to terrorism. ‘Police were called to a serious firearms incident in Biddick Drive, in the Keyham area of Plymouth at about 6:10pm,’ a statement explained.

‘Following attendance at the scene, two females and two males were deceased at the scene. A further male, believed to be the offender, was also deceased. All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds. Another female treated at the scene for gunshot wounds, died a short time later in hospital.

‘All of the next of kin of the deceased have been located and informed by Devon and Cornwall police officers. Devon and Cornwall police would stress this is not a terrorism related incident.’

Sharron, an eyewitness who lives near Biddick Drive shared a harrowing account of the shooting, describing it as ‘horrendous and so sad… firstly, there was shouting, followed by gunshots – three possibly four to begin with. This was when the shooter kicked in the door of a house and randomly started shooting’.

‘He ran from the house shooting as he ran and proceeded to shoot at a few people in the linear park up from the drive… [before the] shooter proceeded along Royal Navy Avenue still shooting,’ she told BBC News.

PA Images

Luke Pollard, MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, tweeted that it was a ‘very grim day for our city and our community’.

Home Secretary Priti Patel also wrote that the ‘incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support. I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs’.