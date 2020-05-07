Five-Year-Old Who Was Pulled Over Gets Ride In Dream Lamborghini
A five-year-old boy who stole his parents’ SUV and set out to buy a Lamborghini has now been given a ride in his dream car.
Adrian Zamarripa, from Utah, was pulled over by Utah Highway Patrol earlier this week after he was spotted driving at 32mph in a 70mph zone on the southbound Interstate 15.
When Lt. Nick Street asked what the young boy was doing, he admitted that he’d planned to use his parents’ car and the $3 in his wallet to drive to California and buy a Lamborghini.
Of course, Street had to put a stop to Adrian’s plans, so the five-year-old returned home and found himself understandably grounded for his actions.
Adrian’s 16-year-old sister, Sidney Estrada, told CNN:
He understands he did something wrong. He knows not to do it again. He learned his lesson.
Local businessman Jeremy Neves heard Adrian’s story, and while he couldn’t do much to help the youngster get his hands on a Lamborghini of his own, he did what he could to give Adrian a taste of luxury.
On Tuesday, May 5, Neves drove his Lamborghini Huracán to Adrian’s home and allowed the five-year-old and his older sister to sit in the front seat while he drove them around the block.
The youngster has apparently spent hours watching videos of Lamborghinis online, but he’d never been inside one in real life.
Neves pointed out he didn’t want to condone children stealing cars and getting in trouble, but he wanted to cheer up Adrian after his failed venture.
Speaking to Fox 13 News, the businessman commented:
He had the courage to just go after what he wanted, you know? He didn’t have the skill set, let alone the size to drive a vehicle, and he figured it out.
Maybe he’s getting punished, maybe he’s grounded, maybe he’s got some chores to do. I can relate to that. At the same time, I thought it would be really cool to say, ‘Your dreams aren’t as far away as you think they are’.
Neves’ inspirational comment appears to be coming true faster than even Adrian may have anticipated, as a business in California has offered to fly the five-year-old out so he can try driving one of the expensive cars himself – though this time his driving will be supervised.
Estrada commented:
I’m happy he got to experience this. Despite everything that is happening, he got it.
Utah Highway Patrol has announced no one will be charged or cited for Adrian’s joyride earlier this week.
