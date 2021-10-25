Flight Attendant Reveals How To Get Free Drinks

Alamy

Aeroplane flights aren’t always the comfiest or most relaxing of journeys, so a flight attendant has revealed how you can make your travels a lot more enjoyable.

Not enough leg room, having the back of your seat kicked in by a naughty eight-year-old or having to try and sleep without your head falling onto shoulder of the stranger next to you – flying is not always the best of experiences.

However, an unnamed flight attendant with more than 15 years’ experience at a major Canadian airline has just saved the day, by divulging just how you can get some pretty good upgrades to your journey.

If flyers insist on giving a tip to an attendant, such as keeping the ‘rest of the change’ or giving them an ‘extra five’, the source told Narcity that the gesture can ‘go a long way’.

While she noted that those working onboard are told to refuse the tip at first, they are allowed to accept it if the guest keeps offering.

However, most airlines now only accept cards. ‘We’re never expecting it. But if people want to show appreciation to their flight crew, a gift card to Tim Hortons or Starbucks goes a long way,’ she said. The attendant explained how there are normally ‘two pilots and no more than four flight attendants on the average domestic flight’, meaning it’s also easier to include everyone in the gift.

A free drink can even reportedly be ascertained through the giving of sweets or other treats for the crew, however the attendant noted while she ‘can’t promise that’, it is ‘more likely’ as staff feel appreciated.

Another cabin member, Helena Afroughi, agreed with the source, telling The Sun how if a passenger ‘make[s] themselves known’ rather than giving the crew something to only ‘run away’ from, that it can result in good relationships being formed and freebies offered.

She said:

When people do that, the cabin chief would be like ‘make sure you go up to him and ask him if he wants coffee or tea’ because we could give it for free. Obviously not everything from the snack bar though.

Kat Kamali, another flight attendant, explained that the flight can change ‘dramatically’ off the back of as little as a £5 gift card. She said, ‘We will know what you look like and we will know where you are sitting and the whole crew will be taken care of.’

Flight attendant, Cierra Mistt has even created a TikTok account dedicated to showing followers her life onboard, with one video revealing how to bag yourself a first-class upgrade.

