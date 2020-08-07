Flight With Nearly 200 Onboard Crash-Lands Into Valley After Skidding Off Runway

RahulDevRising/Twitter/Republic/Twitter

A flight with nearly 200 people onboard has crashed into a valley in Calicut, India.

The Air India flight was heading to Calicut from Dubai with 191 people onboard and crashed near the airport after skidding off the runway.

According to reports, as of 17:18 GMT, four people – including the pilot – have died and 38 are injured.

According to reports, as the plane was coming in to land the fuselage – the main body of the plane – broke apart. Miraculously the plane did not catch fire.

The runway at Calicut has been said to be difficult to land on because it is a ‘tabletop runway’ – a tabletop runway is one that’s located on the top of a plateau or hill with one or both ends adjacent to a steep precipice which drops into a deep gorge.

There are currently 15 to 20 fire engines at the scene and people who live near by to the airport have been asked to bring their vehicles to the site to help those who are injured, reported Republic World.

Former Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons tweeted:

Second tragedy of the day in Kerala : Air India Express skids off the run way at Kozhikode, front portion splits , pilot dies and lots of passengers injured . All passengers evacuated. Very lucky the aircraft didn’t catch fire

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have sadly died in crash.

