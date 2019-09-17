Florida Couple Arrested For DUI Had Sex In Back Of Cop Car

Nassau County Sheriff's Office

A Florida couple who were arrested for riding their bikes while drunk weren’t going to let a cop get in the way of their fun as they proceeded to have sex in the back of his police car.

The Nassau County deputy stopped 31-year-old Aaron Thomas and 35-year-old Megan Mondanaro when he saw them cycling down the middle of a Florida street in the dark.

The couple didn’t have lights on their bikes and they narrowly escaped being hit by a car before the officer pulled them over.

According to an arrest report cited by the Miami Herald, the deputy noted the couple smelled from alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. They were arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and were ushered into the backseat of his patrol car.

Apparently the arrest proved to be a big turn-on for the pair because they reportedly then started going at it on the backseat. In the report, the officer wrote: ‘Megan and Aaron took their clothes off and started to have sex’ while he was outside the vehicle.

He opened the door to stop them but the pair had worked fast. By the time he confronted them ‘Aaron was naked and Megan had her pants down.’

The couple were obviously determined to get the job done. Perhaps they were imagining they could have their own Titanic-like moment by leaving a sweaty handprint on the steamy divider screen? Or maybe they just wanted to have a good story for the next time they were asked about the weirdest place they’d ever had sex.

Their reasoning is questionable, whatever it might be, and the poor decisions just kept coming as Thomas then decided to make a run for it.

The officer removed him from the vehicle in an attempt to put a stop to the debauchery going on inside, but the 31-year-old pushed the officer to the ground and took off running through a nearby car park, Action News Jax report. His efforts were futile, however, as he was later caught behind an ice cream shop.

Mondanaro reportedly became violent after Thomas was initially removed from the police car and the pair were ultimately booked at a Nassau County detention facility on a number of charges.

Thomas faces charges of exposing sex organs, DUI, threat against public official and unnatural and lascivious act, while Mondanaro faces charges of exposing sex organs, DUI, resist with violence simple assault and unnatural and lascivious act.

It’s unclear whether either member of the couple were actually handcuffed as the events unfolded but the sheriff’s office added an extra charge of theft for Thomas after deputies said he took the police handcuffs with him during his brief escape.

The report said Aaron Thomas, 31, was taken out of the patrol car when he knocked the deputy to the ground and made a run for it through a parking lot naked. He was found shortly after behind a store. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/INAi6mUDGy — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) September 16, 2019

The pair both have extensive rap sheets, with Thomas having served 46 days for assaulting a law enforcement officer and Mondanaro serving 60 days for a parole violation stemming from a prior conviction.

Mondanaro’s bond was set at $12,508 (£10,081), while Thomas is being held without bond.

Hopefully the pair will learn to save it for the bedroom next time.

