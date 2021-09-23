Florida Introduces Abortion Ban Bill Modeled After Texas

Alamy

New legislation in Florida could allow people to sue doctors who perform an abortion after six weeks.

Similar to that of Texas‘ controversial ‘heartbeat’ bill, the law would prohibit abortions after six weeks, giving people grounds to sue any medical professionals who conducted the surgery after this timeframe, and/or anyone else who ‘knowingly engages in conduct that aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion‘.

It’s believed someone can be sued for as much as $10,000.

Pexels

Republican representative Webster Barnaby filed the bill in Florida yesterday, September 22, which will go on to be considered in the Republican-controlled legislature in 2022.

Previous attempts to pass such bills have failed, The Guardian reports, but in the wake of Texas’ law coming into force at the start of the month, it gave Florida the ammunition it needed to try again.

One key difference to Florida’s bill is that it takes into consideration pregnancies that are a result of rape and/or incest, as well as allowing abortions to take place after six weeks on the grounds of it being a medical emergency.

Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, has voiced his support for the controversial bill, alongside other Republicans.

Alamy

Florida House speaker, Chris Sprowls, said via a spokesperson, ‘I have always fought for unborn babies and their right to life, and the Florida house of representatives has been a national leader in developing pro-life legislation.

‘Our laws have to be strong enough to jump through multiple levels of judicial scrutiny. We look forward to bringing to the floor a bill that saves every unborn life possible,’ he continued.

Meanwhile, Florida’s agriculture commissioner, Nikki Fried, branded it as ‘unconstitutional’.

She said:

This bill is dangerous, radical, and unconstitutional. The hypocrisy of this attempt by Governor [Ron] DeSantis and Republicans in the state legislature to take away our rights while at the same time preaching ‘my body, my choice’ when it comes to wearing masks is absolutely disgusting.

According to CNN, ten other US states plan on putting forward similar abortion laws in the near future. These include Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana and Mississippi.