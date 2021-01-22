Florida Man Accused Of Storming Capitol Arrested At Biden's Inauguration PA Images/Samuel Camargo

A Florida man accused of taking part in the US Capitol riots was arrested at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Following the chaotic events of January 6, which saw five people dead after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, the FBI had warned suspects not to return to Washington DC ahead of Biden’s swearing-in ceremony.

Advert 10

However, Samuel Camargo was caught in the capital on Wednesday, January 20, in the Eastern District of Virginia, according to a court filing.

NY: Pro-Trump riot in Washington DC PA Images

The 26-year-old has been charged with civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He had earlier been warned by federal authorities about his participation in the riots, but returned to the city anyway. Camargo appeared in DC District Court the day later, with a judge ordering that he stay detained while awaiting trial due to him being a flight risk.

Advert 10

US Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui said, ‘Frankly this country is very large and there are many different places a defendant could hide within it,’ CNN reports.

He was then contacted by the FBI on January 7, admitting to taking part in the riots but confirming he’d since returned home to Broward County, Florida.

The prosecutors explained: ‘Then he became uncooperative and questioned the agent’s loyalty to the constitution before saying he had no more information to provide.’

Capitol Riot PA Images

Advert 10

After his interview with federals officers, he posted on social media: ‘Just finished speaking to an FBI agent, I believe I’ve been cleared.’

On Tuesday, the day before Biden’s inauguration, FBI agents arrived at his Florida home to arrest him, but he wasn’t there. The next day, he was found in Washington DC.

Camargo even admitted to investigators after his arrest that he knew he was wanted by the Justice Department, so he ‘decided that he should attempt to attend the inauguration rather than turn himself into authorities’.

Ahead of the inauguration, FBI Director Christopher Wray said: ‘I mean, from January 6 alone, we’ve already identified over 200 suspects. We know who you are, if you’re out there, and FBI agents are coming to find you. My advice to people who might be inclined to follow in the footsteps of those who engaged in the kind of activity that we saw last week is: Stay home.’

Advert 10

Despite fears over violence from extremists, the protests were rather muted. In New York, there was a single Trump supporter with a flag.