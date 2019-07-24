Florida Man Arrested After Having Three Beers And P*ssing On Cop Car

Fort Pierce Police Department.

A man from Florida is facing an arrest charge after he was caught urinating on a police cruiser.

30-year-old William Leal-Vasquez reportedly relieved himself against the passenger side of the police vehicle, which had been parked within a gated police department parking lot.

Leal-Vasquez was reportedly arrested on Thursday, July 18, by officers from the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Fort Pierce Police Department/Facebook

As reported by Local10, Leal-Vasquez chose to ignore various ‘do not enter’ signs as he rode his bike right into the gated police station parking lot.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by Local10, Leal-Vasquez informed officers he had been on his way home after work when – after enjoying three beers – he realised he needed to use the bathroom. It’s unclear exactly why Leal-Vasquez chose to use a police car as a loo as opposed to say, a public bathroom.

Leal-Vasquez is said to have ‘rode his bike into the gated police station parking lot and urinated on the police car’. He was then booked into jail before being released the following day on bond.

Wikimedia Commons

Apparently using a cop car as an extremely risky urinal is an uncommon occurrence.

As reported by NBC New York, a young man was arrested in May after footage emerged of him weeing on a police SUV in Newark.

After the footage went viral, officers got wise to his to his actions and 22-year-old Tauqeer Boyd was taken into custody before being charged with lewdness, criminal mischief and disorderly contact.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose made the following statement at the time:

We absolutely will not tolerate disrespect of our police. We take this as a personal insult. When our department became aware of this, we moved quickly to apprehend the suspect.

Just cleaning the side off officer…..😆😆 — Mitchell C. (@Mitchellbkwwv) July 23, 2019

A similar incident also happened just last month in the UK. As reported by the East Anglian Times, a man was arrested after peeing on a British Transport Police (BTP) van close to Colchester station.

The BTP later tweeted pics which showed an officer giving the van a good scrub, writing:

Our van is clean and back on the road.

Colchester: We've arrested an individual who chose to urinate on our van outside a supermarket near North Station before trying to make off from us in a car. During a post arrest search we found a knife on him 👎 He's now bedded down and our van is clean & back on the road 👍👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/O32eHkgPn7 — BTP Essex (@BTPEssex) June 28, 2019

It’s really is always best to just cross your legs – or even find a discreet bush – rather than take a chance with this sort of piss taking behaviour. Florida Man, you should know better.

UNILAD has reached out to Fort Pierce Police Department for comment.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]