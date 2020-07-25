Florida Man Arrested After Pulling A Gun In A Walmart During Mask Dispute Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/PA Images

A Florida man has been arrested and charged after pulling a gun on a fellow shopper who asked him to wear a mask in Walmart.

Vincent Bruce Scavetta, from Lake Worth Beach, can be seen in photos released from the incident pulling a handgun from his waistband and pointing it at another shopper.

The 28-year-old is currently being held on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and improper exhibition of a firearm, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of writing, the US has reported more than 4.19 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 149,000 deaths. This particular arrest comes amid a storm of arguments in stores across the country regarding the necessity of face coverings.

The incident took place on July 12, when Scavetta – who was not wearing a mask – had visited the Walmart with his elderly father, who he was pushing in a wheelchair.

When Chris Estrada, another shopper in the electronics section of the store, asked him to put on a mask, Scavetta said: ‘You don’t know what I’ve got,’ before eventually pointing his gun at him and his daughter, as well as using bad language. The shopper asked him to not to curse in front of his child.

Walmart Face Mask Gun Dispute Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

According to Scavetta, Estrada had got in his face, prompting him to pull his Smith & Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic weapon. As reported by CBS12, Palm Beach deputies said Scavetta told the shopper: ‘I’ll kill you.’

As per Click Orlando, Scavetta explained to investigators that he had been wearing a mask when he arrived at the store. However, because of the rain outside his mask had got wet, causing his glasses to fog up and making it difficult to breathe.

The arrest report also allegedly notes that Scavetta claims Estrada hit him with the tip of an umbrella, which was somewhat of a catalyst in escalating their encounter. After Scavetta and his father left the store, Estrada stayed in the Walmart with his daughter to contact the police.

Walmart Face Mask Gun Dispute 2 Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Scavetta surrendered himself after a co-worker noticed him in a Crime Stoppers report, according to Fox 23. The sheriff’s office has since confirmed he had a permit to carry the weapon – however, as reported by ABC News, detectives told him he’d likely not be charged if he gave it up. When he declined, charges were filed.

Scavetta is currently being held at Palm Beach County Jail, with bail set at $15,000.