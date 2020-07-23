Florida Man Arrested For Allegedly 'Massacring' Three Friends On Fishing Trip Polk County Sheriff's Office

Three people have been charged in connection with the killing of three friends who had been enjoying a fishing trip in Florida last week.

Damion Tillman, 23, Kevin Springfield, 30, and Brandon Rollins, 27, are said to have been ‘literally massacred’ over an altercation about a truck.

Tony ‘TJ’ Wiggins, who has a rap sheet of 230 felonies, is believed to have shot and killed the three men on a road heading to a lake near Frostproof in Florida.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described the 26-year-old as a ‘thug’ who is ‘pure evil in the flesh. He’s wild and he’s out of control.’

As per Buzzfeed, Judd added:

His criminal history should shock your conscience, it does mine.

His first charge dates back to the age of 12, and his previous convictions include two stints in prison. According to Judd, he was out on bail for breaking a man’s arm with a crowbar at the time of the attack.

Man Arrested For Allegedly 'Massacring' Three Friends On Fishing Trip Damion Tillman/Facebook

Wiggins’ girlfriend Mary Whittemore, and his little brother Robert Wiggins, have also been charged with accessory to murder, despite Whittemore having no previous convictions and Wiggins having just one previous misdemeanour.

According to Judd, the three friends were found ‘literally massacred’ after TJ Wiggins and Tillman were spotted on CCTV speaking while in the queue at a dollar store at 9.56pm local time on Friday, July 17.

Judd explained:

We don’t have the conversation, because there’s no audio, but from body language it is not violent or animated, it was just a normal conversation.

Man Arrested For Allegedly 'Massacring' Three Friends On Fishing Trip Kevin Springfield/Facebook

According to Robert Wiggins, they had overheard Tillman saying he was heading to the lake to go fishing with Springfield, prompting TJ to insist they drive down the road to the lake, where they found Rollins and Springfield.

TJ is alleged to have then pointed his gun at Springfield and said, ‘Where’s my truck? You sold the engine out of my truck,’ before Springfield responded saying he had no idea what he was talking about.

Investigators say TJ then shot Springfield, Rollins and Tillman, before getting back into the vehicle and leaving with Whittemore and Robert Wiggins.

Rollins managed to call his dad asking for help, who arrived at the scene within minutes, however he died shortly afterwards.

Man Arrested For Allegedly 'Massacring' Three Friends On Fishing Trip Brandon Rollins/Facebook

When questioned by police, all three of the suspects gave a different version of events, except what happened after the killings.

‘They agreed on one thing. They went to McDonald’s and ordered 10 double cheeseburgers and two McChicken sandwiches,’ Judd said.

Investigators are said to have found cases matching those found at the scene, while searching Wiggins’ property. Wiggins has been charged with three counts of murder.