Florida Man Arrested For Having Sex With Stuffed Olaf Doll In Target

A Florida man has been arrested after ‘having sex’ with a stuffed Olaf doll in a branch of Target.

Witnesses saw the man, identified as Cody Meader, 20, take the plush snowman toy down from a display of Disney’s Frozen merchandise in a St. Petersburg-based store. After lying the toy down on the floor, Meader then proceeded to ‘dry hump’ it until he achieved ejaculation.

After putting the doll back on the shelf, Meader then ‘selected a large unicorn stuffed animal’ he also began to have sex with. The incident took place on October 22 2019 at approximately 2pm.

According to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun, Meader was detained by officers while still in the Target store.

After being read his Miranda rights, Meader admitted to having done ‘stupid stuff’ and to having ‘nutted’ on the stuffed Olaf toy. He was then arrested on charges of criminal mischief.

Both the Olaf doll and the stuffed unicorn were removed from the store and destroyed. The police report noted the toys in question could not be resold ‘due to circumstances’, and the damage inflicted totalled $200 or less.

According to the police report:

[Meader] did then and there wilfully and maliciously injure or damage the real or personal property of another.

Meader’s father – who was not at the scene – reportedly told officers his son has a ‘history of this type of behaviour’.

Olaf, who stars in beloved Disney film Frozen, is a friendly snowman who was brought to life by Elsa’s magical powers.

According to Disney.com:

Olaf is by far the friendliest snowman in Arendelle. He is innocent, outgoing and loves all things summer. Olaf may be a bit naive, but his sincerity and good-natured temperament make him a true friend to Anna and Elsa.

Olaf is about to make his cheerful return to cinemas in the eagerly-awaited sequel, Frozen 2. This latest adventure will see Olaf and the gang leave Arendelle to discover the origin of Elsa’s icy powers.

It has not been stated whether Cody Meader will be making his appearance in this upcoming movie following his impromptu Target aisle audition. However, I’m sure I speak for many of us when I say I do hope not.

Frozen 2 will come to cinemas on November 22, 2019.

