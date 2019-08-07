Florida Man Arrested For ‘Urinating Into Night Club Ice Machine’

Cameron Frew

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after urinating in a nightclub’s ice machine.

Michael Williams, from Florida, was partying at 260 First in St Petersburg, Florida, when nature called.

It was around 2.30am when Williams was spotted ‘urinating inside the ice chest used to distribute ice throughout’ the venue, according to the police report.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

It was the club’s First Friday party, as per Mail Online, featuring DJ Spindiana Jones and described as a ‘trendy’ night ‘with a touch of class’ – naturally, someone p*ssing in the ice lowered the tone.

Bouncers tried to remove him from the premises, but he ‘actively resisted’. When police arrived to help boot Williams out of the club, they found a bag of marijuana in his pocket. So, along with being arrested for disorderly conduct, he was charged with misdemeanor possession.

Williams was detained in Pinellas County jail until late Saturday morning (August 3) when he was released on a $400 bond.

However, this isn’t the first time he’s been in trouble with the police; he has a felony marijuana conviction and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation.

In the space of a month, UNILAD has covered three stories, from America, involving people peeing where they shouldn’t. It’s an epidemic.

Also in Florida, a woman was accused of urinating in the ice cream machine. Walmart was hit with a couple of incidents: a woman urinated on some potatoes, and a teenager peed on a shelf.

Here’s a wild suggestion: pee in the toilet.

