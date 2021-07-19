Florida Man Is The First Person Sentenced For Felony Charges From Capitol Riot

PA Images

A man from Florida has become the first person to officially be sentenced for felony charges relating to the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Paul Allard Hodgkins, of Tampa, Florida received an eight month prison sentence for his role in the Capitol riot that took place in Washington, D.C on January 6. The 38-year-old submitted a guilty plea last month after being charged with one felony count of obstructing an official proceeding.

Advert 10

While he is the first person to receive prison time for a felony charge, he is the third person that has been sentenced for taking part in the Capitol riot that left five people dead and 140 police officers injured.

PA Images

Hodgkins was arrested in February after the FBI identified him using footage from inside the US Capitol during the riot. He can be seen carrying a large Trump 2020 sign through the floor of the US Senate.

After he was arrested, Hodgkins pleaded guilty to a single felony count of obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Now he will serve an eight month prison sentence, after which he will be placed under supervised release for two years.

Advert 10

During the court session today, U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss said, ‘although you were only one member of a larger mob, you actively participated in a larger event that threatened the Capitol and democracy itself.’