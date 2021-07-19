Florida Man Is The First Person Sentenced For Felony Charges From Capitol Riot
A man from Florida has become the first person to officially be sentenced for felony charges relating to the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.
Paul Allard Hodgkins, of Tampa, Florida received an eight month prison sentence for his role in the Capitol riot that took place in Washington, D.C on January 6. The 38-year-old submitted a guilty plea last month after being charged with one felony count of obstructing an official proceeding.
While he is the first person to receive prison time for a felony charge, he is the third person that has been sentenced for taking part in the Capitol riot that left five people dead and 140 police officers injured.
Hodgkins was arrested in February after the FBI identified him using footage from inside the US Capitol during the riot. He can be seen carrying a large Trump 2020 sign through the floor of the US Senate.
After he was arrested, Hodgkins pleaded guilty to a single felony count of obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Now he will serve an eight month prison sentence, after which he will be placed under supervised release for two years.
During the court session today, U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss said, ‘although you were only one member of a larger mob, you actively participated in a larger event that threatened the Capitol and democracy itself.’
Hodgkins expressed remorse for his actions, saying he made a ‘foolish decision’ while being ‘caught up in an emotional protest.’ He also said, ‘I can say without a shadow of a doubt that I am truly remorseful and regretful for my actions, not because I face consequences but because of the damage that day’s incident caused and the way this country that I love has been hurt.’
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Capitol riot, Donald Trump, US Politics