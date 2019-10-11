Florida Man Smokes Meth, Snorts Coke, Takes Xanax, Passes Out, Wakes Up And Masturbates In Hospital, Cops Say

Gadsden County Jail/Pixabay

Meth, cocaine, Burger King, arrested, a wank in hospital: another day, another Florida man.

Guy Raynak, a science teacher, was taken to Gadsden County Jail on one count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. As per jail records, he was later released after posting a $2,500 bond.

The story leading to the 44-year-old’s arrest is a wild one, so strap in.

Raynak rocked up to his job at Shanks Middle School in Quincy like any other day: albeit on this occasion, he allegedly did some pretty hard drugs beforehand.

As per the Tallahassee Democrat, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says: ‘Upon examination by the doctor, [deputies] overheard him saying he had taken methamphetamine and cocaine before school.’

It hasn’t been confirmed whether Raynak taught any students that morning. When it came to lunchtime, he popped out to the Burger King on West Jefferson – where he took a Xanax and passed out, deputies say.

Quickly, an ambulance was called which took him to Capital Regional Medical Center – with police not far behind.

When Gadsden County deputies arrived, they were given a sunglasses case that belonging to Raynak which contained two torch lighters, a rubber ring, a bag with about 25 Xanax pills and the crushed remains of an unknown pill.

As per the Tallahassee Democrat, the report explains:

While at the ER, he was behaving very erratically and unusually, he was emptying everything out of his gray duffel bag and spreading the contents all over the floor. While he was in the exam room, he was intermittently masturbating, urinating on himself and crawling around on the floor.

Fortunately for the science teacher, his job isn’t necessarily in jeopardy – according to the superintendent of Gadsden County Schools, Roger Milton.

Following his arrest, Raynak has been placed on administrative leave without pay – next week, Milton said he’ll recommend to the School Board he remains on leave He plans to recommend to the School Board ‘until such time as the charges are resolved and he completes a drug rehabilitation program’.

However, under the district’s policy on criminal charges, he could theoretically still return to work.

As reported by the Tallahassee Democrat, Milton said:

We value our employees in Gadsden, so we’re hopeful that whatever Mr. Raynak’s involvement or situation is, that he would work toward some resolution of it. So the policy says under those circumstances, the employee is given an opportunity to participate in the program, and depending upon the court charges and all of that, he could continue his employment with the district.

Milton explained that Raynak was hired back in August this year, although he wasn’t sure exactly which grade he taught.

On the school’s website, he’s listed under support staff – also, if you search the Florida Department of Education’s teaching certificate database, you won’t find his name.

However, a district official later said Raynak has a DOE-issued statement of eligibility allowing him to teach without a certificate.

While Milton wasn’t involved in the hiring of Raynak, he added:

He appeared to be a very nice, very personable young man. I’m not aware of any other criminal history or background or problems or any issues.

