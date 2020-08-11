Florida Police Criticised For Arresting Eight-Year-Old Boy With Special Needs AttorneyCrump/Twitter

Florida police officers have been criticised for the 2018 arrest of a young schoolboy with special needs.

In a resurfaced clip, posted to Twitter by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, bodycam footage shows the squad arriving at Gerald Adams Elementary School in Key West on December 14, 2018.

As the young boy – who hasn’t been named – is crying, an officer says, ‘You know where you’re going? You’re going to jail,’ before telling him to face the wall so they can pat him down and put him in handcuffs. When they’re too big for the child’s wrists, one of the officers says, ‘It’s not worth it.’

You can watch the video of the eight-year-old boy’s arrest below:

Crump, who also represents the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, is set to hold a press conference today, August 11, announcing his civil lawsuit against the officers involved in the incident, as well as the school officials, the city of Key West and the Monroe County School District.

Also attending will be the boy’s mother and attorney Devon Jacob, the latter of whom saying in a statement, ‘As a former police officer, I am appalled by the conduct of these officers.’

Crump wrote on Twitter alongside the video, which has been viewed more than 2.2 million times, ‘Unbelievable!! @KWPOLICE used scared straight tactics on 8yo boy with special needs. He’s 3.5 ft tall and 64 lbs, but they thought it was appropriate to handcuff and transport him to an adult prison for processing!! He was so small the cuffs fell off his wrists!’

Later in the video, the officers escort him out of the building and into a police vehicle, where he was taken to Monroe County Detention Center.

‘You understand this is very serious, OK? I hate that you put me in this position that I have to do this. The thing about it is you made a mistake and now it’s time to learn from it and grow from it, right? Not repeat the same mistake again,’ he’s told.

As per the arrest report, the boy was taken into custody after allegedly punching a teacher who had asked him to ‘sit properly’ while eating lunch, leading to a felony battery charge. The pupil also had an Individualized Education Program in place at the school as he had special needs.

According to Crump, on the day of the incident he’d been placed with a ‘a substitute teacher who had no awareness or concern about his needs and who escalated the situation by using her hands to forcibly move him’, as reported by USA Today.

Crump added: ‘This is a heartbreaking example of how our educational and policing systems train children to be criminals by treating them like criminals – if convicted, the child in this case would have been a convicted felon at eight years old.’

A spokesperson for the Monroe County School District said it won’t be making any ‘further comment about the incident at this time’, only confirming to NBC News that it wasn’t currently embroiled in litigation regarding the incident.

Key West Police Chief Sean T. Brandenburg also told the outlet, ‘Based on the report, standard operating procedures were followed.’