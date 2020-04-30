Florida Professor Fired After Students Notice ‘College’ Porn Bookmark In Zoom Screen Share

People make mistakes, are sexual beings, and should not be fired when no true porn was shared. We no longer live in the 18th century and individuals are allowed to have a personal, sexual life. This was obviously a mistake.

It is a double standard to protect the atrocities that happen in the student body (esp Greek life) and cover them while a professor who has bills to pay as an ‘actual adult’. Firing from the position was not the appropriate action and should have been taken with less dramatic disciplinary action.

It is also against current state laws to record lectures without the permission of professors.