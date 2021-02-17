Florida Restaurant’s ‘Face Diapers Not Required’ Mask Policy Sparks Backlash

BeckyJack's Food Shack

A Florida restaurant has sparked backlash with its ‘face diapers not required’ mask policy.

Since coming into office, US President Joe Biden’s stance on face coverings has been abundantly clear: wear them. He’s even encouraged all Americans to ‘mask up’ for his first 100 days in power as part of efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, which is approaching 28 million cases across the country.

Advert 10

However, not everyone agrees with face masks: for example, the owners of Beckyjack’s Food Shack, in Spring Hill, Hernando County. In Florida alone, there’s been more than 1.84 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 29,153 deaths.

PA Images

On February 14, the restaurant posted a photo of a sign on its window on Facebook that read, ‘Face diapers not required! Everyone welcome.’ The owners wrote, ‘Howdy Folks! Happy Valentine’s Day… a friendly reminder that we DO NOT require Face Masks.’

The post has amassed more than 2,500 comments, with the vast majority of people applauding the establishment for not enforcing masks. Others have tried to point out that it’s an irresponsible move, but ultimately, there’s no arguing with these people.

Advert 10

BeckyJack's Food Shack/Facebook

One user wrote, ‘Only in America 2021 is being welcoming of EVERYONE cause for such angst! FYI, this is how IT SHOULD BE. If you want to wear a mask wear a mask, if you don’t then don’t. Pretty simple concept, it used to be referred to as Freedom!’

Another wrote, ‘What’s all the stupid crying about? You’re gonna take the diaper off to eat, drink and yap your trap. Now can you do all that without breathing on people. I now believe that Becky Jacks will be a much more pleasurable atmosphere WITHOUT all of your political correctness.’

On the other side, one user commented, ‘Typically righty ragebait… oh no, we’re so persecuted, and the government is controlling us with masks somehow.’ Another wrote, ‘This is why you’re a step away from half a million dead.’

Advert 10

PA Images

Owner Jesse Fox told WFLA, ‘We did a post just trying to be proactive letting everybody know what the mask requirement is or isn’t at Beckyjack’s because some people were coming in… surprised that we weren’t wearing masks. We’re getting a ton of feedback both positive and negative.’

Hernando County doesn’t require businesses to have face mask rules in place. ‘I don’t feel like I am going against the grain, I feel like I’m using common sense,’ Fox explained.

As Biden said of Republicans refusing to wear masks: ‘What the hell’s the matter with them? It’s time to grow up.’

Advert 10