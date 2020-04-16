Florida Retiree Expecting $1,200 In Bank Account Finds Extra $8.5 Million

A retiree from Florida was shocked after finding an extra – and totally unexpected – $8.5 million in her bank account.

Advert

Diana Iagulli had been withdrawing some of her stimulus payment at a Sanford-based Wawa convenience store when she realised her remaining balance appeared to be a staggering $8.5 million.

Confused at having apparently become deliriously wealthy overnight, a deeply surprised Diana called up her son to inform him, ‘Your parents are millionaires!’

Bank account Fox 35

Of course, if something is too good to be true it usually is, and Diana’s multi-millionaire status only lasted about 12 hours.

Advert

Later that same day, Diana’s bank contacted her to confirm there had been a malfunction and her account was reduced to the ordinary amount, putting an end to the ‘fairytale’ and her all-too-relatable dreams of paying her rent, electricity and water bills with ease.

After withdrawing her last $100, there was just one penny left in Diana’s account, which no doubt felt rather disheartening after having been confronted with all those zeros.

However, even though the windfall was not to be, kindhearted Diana was inspired to pay forward a bit of generosity, millionaire or not.

Bank account Fox 35

Speaking to Fox 35, the retiree revealed she later used some of her stimulus check to purchase groceries for a young nurse she’d spotted shopping for diapers and baby food in Walmart.

Diana – whose husband has been furloughed from his restaurant job – said:

It made me very happy to do that even though I don’t have $8 million. You should have seen her face. And she kept saying, ‘thank you’.

Diana said she had been fully aware the money wasn’t really hers, but said it had been ‘fun’ to see such an enormous figure pop up on the ATM.

Advert

This isn’t the first time in recent days this sort of malfunction has occurred. A volunteer firefighter from Indiana was in for the shock of his life after checking his bank balance to see if his stimulus check had also been deposited.

Charles Calvin had expected to see a payment of $1,700 from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) with the very first payments deposited to bank accounts throughout the US on Saturday, April 11.

Instead, the figure that greeted him on the ATM machine was a life-changing $8.2 million. An amount that was, of course, a complete mistake.

Calvin told WGN9:

It kind of sucks. You go from being a millionaire on paper one second then back to being broke again.

The majority of people expecting stimulus payments should receive their checks from the IRS in the coming days, beginning with taxpayers who have filed returns for 2018 or 2019 and have signed up for direct deposit with the IRS.