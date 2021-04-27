Florida School Bans Vaccinated Teachers From Contact With Pupils Over False Claims About Vaccines

Google Maps/ PA Images

A Florida school has banned vaccinated teachers from having contact with pupils, citing false claims that effects from the vaccine can somehow be passed on to non-vaccinated people.

In a letter seen by The New York Times, The Centner Academy – a private school in Miami – last week urged staff not to get the Covid-19 vaccine, and warned that teachers who do may lose their jobs.

The school’s co-founder, Leila Centner – a prominent Republican and Trump campaign donor – wrote in the letter that teachers who had already received or were planning on receiving the vaccine would not be allowed to return until clinical trials of the vaccine were completed, saying, ‘We cannot allow recently vaccinated people to be near our students until more information is known.’

Centner has shared various anti-vaxx conspiracy theories on social media that claim that non-vaccinated people can be ‘negatively impacted’ by being around those who have been vaccinated. In her letter to staff, Centner claimed that she knew of ‘at least three women with menstrual cycles impacted after having spent time with a vaccinated person’, promoting a debunked myth that the vaccine can pose a risk to women’s reproductive health.

Staff have been asked to fill in a ‘confidential’ form revealing their vaccine status, with the threat of ‘legal measures’ should teachers not disclose whether they’ve been vaccinated.

In a statement given to The New York Times, a publicist for Centner wrote:

We are not 100 percent sure the Covid injections are safe and there are too many unknown variables for us to feel comfortable at this current time.

In recent months, The Centner Academy has hosted prominent prominent anti-vaxx campaigners at a series of talks and events, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and pediatrician Dr. Lawrence Palevsky, who has previously pushed discredited theories about the measles vaccine.

The school’s website promotes its support for ‘medical freedom from mandated vaccines’, and has urged parents to push back against plans to vaccinate children ahead of the new school year, saying, ‘The amount of unknown risks associated with vaccinations will have you seriously second-guessing whether this policy should be upheld.’

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, which are responsible for monitoring vaccine safety and efficacy, have repeatedly sought to reassure Americans by debunking false claims about the Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC has previously stated that the ongoing vaccine rollout is subject to ‘the most intense safety monitoring in US history,’ as per The Hill.