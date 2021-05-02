Florida Set To Become First State To Punish Social Media Sites That Ban Politicians

PA Images

Florida could soon become the first US state to punish social media sites that ‘deplatform’ politicians.

It comes in the long wake of Donald Trump’s lifetime ban from Twitter, with the company finding his dangerous rhetoric around the Capitol riots in breach of its guidelines.

While many celebrated his removal from the platform, it stoked the fire of free speech advocates, mostly conservative but some liberal, accusing Twitter of violating people’s first amendment rights.

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, a close ally of the former US president, is expected to sign SB 7072, which passed the state’s House and Senate with 77-38 and 23-17 votes respectively.

The bill would ‘establish a violation for social media deplatforming of a political candidate or journalistic enterprise and requires a social media platform to meet certain requirements when it restricts speech by users’ in addition to fining any platform up to $250,000 a day for banning a Floridian candidate for statewide office, as well as $25,000 for any other candidate.

As companies like Twitter and Facebook are private companies, they’re free to ban people under their own rules rather than operating as state actors.

GOP Rep. John Snyder told NBC News: ‘What this bill is about is sending a loud message to Silicon Valley that they are not the absolute arbiters of truth. What this bill does is send a loud message that the constitution does not have an asterisk that says only certain speech is free and protected.’

However, Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith argued: ‘There’s already a solution to deplatforming candidates on social media: Stop trafficking in conspiracy theories. That’s the solution. Stop pushing misinformation if you’re a candidate or an incumbent elected official. Stop retweeting QAnon. Stop lying on social media.’

He added: ‘Stop inciting insurrection against our republic. We’re hearing this bill because Twitter finally deplatformed former President Trump after five people were killed in an insurrection he incited at the US Capitol.’