Florida Teacher Resigns After Quiz Given To Students Calls Trump An ‘Idiot’

A teacher in Florida has been reassigned from her post after a quiz given the students called President Donald Trump an ‘idiot’.

The quiz was given to students at Watson B. Duncan Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens and contained a multiple choice question, WPTV reports.

It read: ’45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot.’

The potential answers included Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon and Jimmy Carter.

A parent of a student who took the test is said to have seen the question before taking it to administrators to complain, the news outlet reported.

The unidentified parent told WPTV:

I don’t believe opinions belong in the classrooms whether it’s religion, politics, ethnic background or any of those things.

The school’s principal, Philip D’Amico, then sent a letter to parents saying the test had been given by a computer applications teacher, whose name was kept confidential.

The letter sent to parents read:

The question was inappropriate and demonstrated an unacceptable lack of good judgment on the part of the teacher. An investigation is now underway, and the teacher has been reassigned during this process. Because this is an open inquiry, I am not at liberty to share any additional details with you at this point. I apologize for this incident, and for the offensive verbiage used in the question. Thank you for your patience, and your continued support of Watson B. Duncan Middle School.

Meanwhile, Trump has been involved in his fair share of drama recently after an MSNBC news anchor cut him off mid-press conference to call out his alleged lies.

During the conference, Trump said he ‘insists on transparency from Joe Biden and his son Hunter on the millions of dollars that have been quickly and easily taken out of Ukraine and China,’ adding ‘millions and millions of dollars’ were ‘taken out very rapidly while [Biden] was vice president.’

Nicolle Wallace, anchor for MSNBC, then interrupted the broadcast, saying: ‘We hate to do this, really, but the president isn’t telling the truth.’ Wallace and her guest Matthew Miller, a justice and security analyst for the network, then explained in what way the president was lying.

Wallace said:

These allegations against Joe Biden and Hunter Biden he’s repeating have been investigated by the Ukrainians. None other than The Wall Street Journal included in their report on Friday that the Ukrainians view this issue as having been investigated and adjudicated.

What’s amazing is that what Trump appears to be trying to do is to turn his own impeachment into a deflection.

It would appear the POTUS was deflecting attention away from his own actions back onto Biden, despite the his claims about Biden’s involvement in the Ukraine having already been disproved.

