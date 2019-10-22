Florida Woman Accused Of Hitting Man With Hammer Over Pork Chop Fight

A Florida woman has been arrested over accusations she attacked a man with a hammer following a row over pork chops.

Escambia County Sheriffs were called to a home on Sunday night, where they found a man with several injuries sitting on the front porch.

According to the arrest report, the man told officers he’d gotten into an argument with Jesseca Danielle Hardy over pork chops. He said the pair were screaming at each other when she hit him on the left side of the head with a hammer. He said she then hit him again on the eye and the lip.

The report says the man’s injuries matched his description of events and that a witness told the same story of events. Deputies said they observed swelling to the man’s head, eye and lips. The man’s top lip was also cut.

Watch the local news report below:

32-year-old Hardy has now been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and her account of what happened has been redacted from the arrest report.

However, according to reports on WKRG-TV, she said the man pinned her against the kitchen table, which prompted her to attack. Officers say she had no visible injuries when they made the arrest.

Hardy is now being held at the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

While pork chops appear to have been the cause of the row, earlier this year a women in Florida was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with a frozen pork chop.

Police believe Jennifer Brassard attacked her boyfriend by throwing the frozen meat at him when an argument got out of control.

According to reports in the Independent, the 48-year-old hurled the pork chop, hitting her partner right above his left eye, causing him to suffer a ‘half inch laceration’.

The police report also stated that the couple had been living together for about a year and had been living together at the time of the incident.

Brassard was arrested on a domestic battery charge and was being held in a county jail before being released on a $250 and ordered not to speak to her boyfriend.

