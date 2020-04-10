unilad
Florida Woman Accused Of Putting 400 Easter Eggs Filled With Porn In People’s Mailboxes

by : Emily Brown on : 10 Apr 2020 08:14
A Florida woman has been arrested after more than 400 porn-filled Easter eggs were found in mailboxes around her neighbourhood. 

Residents of Flagler County discovered the plastic eggs in among their mail over a series of days last week, but instead of finding chocolate or sweet treats inside they were met with a strange assortment of items, including pornographic images.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls from annoyed residents and released a statement on Facebook asking information on the matter.

Orlando’s News6 reports below:

Callers told police the flag on their mailbox was in the ‘up’ position, and when they looked inside they found the egg filled with a fish-shaped cracker, sheets of toilet paper, a powdered drink mix, skittles and a crumpled piece of paper containing pornographic images.

Sheriff Rick Staly commented:

The person who did this is not only a very sick individual but could actually be spreading [the virus] by their actions.

We are working to identify the offender and put them in the Green Roof Inn. If anyone else receives something like this or has information on who did this, we ask that you call us immediately.

Police arrested 42-year-old Abril Cestoni yesterday after receiving tips she had been the one to place the eggs in the mailboxes and viewing home surveillance footage. They were able to conduct a traffic stop on Cestoni, who later admitted to making the porn on a computer program, News6 reports.

Cestoni reportedly worked at a nearby Publix supermarket and would ‘deliver’ the eggs after her shift. Cestoni told deputies she came up with the idea in order to let churches know they should be giving money to the less fortunate. Although porn-filled Easter eggs might not have been the most efficient way to get that message across.

In the arrest report, police wrote:

Abril stated she was ‘a church’ and had a business license. Abril said she was conducting research on local clergy and people deserved to know the truth.

Discussing the arrest, Sheriff Staly said:

She certainly has a bizarre, almost zealous opinion of churches and what they should believe in and how they should teach the teachings of the bible.

The sheriff pointed out that as well as committing a crime, Cestoni’s actions violated the stay at home order and may have been a health risk.

In a statement, he added:

Our team did a great job in tracking this deranged offender down and taking her into custody.

Thankfully she did not appear to be sick… but she certainly needs some help. This again proves that ‘see something, say something’ works and we thank the community for being part of our guardianship policing philosophy.

Cestoni is facing 11 counts of distributing obscene material, driving with a suspended license and violating the stay at home order, though deputies say she may face more charges as the case unfolds.

