Florida Woman Arrested After Going On Racist Rant At Gardener
A Florida woman has reportedly been arrested following a lengthy racist tirade directed at local landscapers.
The woman, who hasn’t been named, can be seen in two separate videos using horrific language while screaming at a group of workers, at least two of whom were Black.
The incident allegedly took place in Orlando, although further details regarding where the encounter unfolded have not been revealed. Orlando Police haven’t released any details on social media regarding the arrest, at the time of writing.
The original video, uploaded to Instagram by freelance reporter Dave Pal, shows the woman shouting ‘F*cking bitch!’ at one of the landscapers from A Cut Above The Rest, over and over again.
Two of the men turn to the camera and smile, with one saying: ‘This is the kind of sh*t we go through man.’ Another adds: ‘We ain’t even doing nothing, we’re out here working in 94 degrees!’
As the woman continues to taunt the workers, saying ‘Come on, you f*cking b*tch’, one of the men replies: ‘Have a blessed day, ma’am.’ When she continues to shout, one of the workers says: ‘I knew it was coming… I ain’t even all the way Black, I’m Puerto Rican man.’ She then calls him a ‘f*cking Puerto Rican bitch’.
Soon after, another male from another home in the area walks over to politely confront the woman for her loud, abusive language. ‘Who are you?’ she asks, adding: ‘I don’t give a f*cking rat’s ass where the f*ck you live… am I disturbing you, you f*cking bitch?’
Another nearby neighbour also filmed the ordeal, uploaded to Instagram by one of the workers, Brandon Cordova, catching the woman repeatedly using racial slurs as the men drive away. Briefly, she catches the male filming, then shouts a homophobic slur.
Towards the end of the video, Orlando Police arrive and arrest the woman, while she constantly shouts: ‘F*ck you motherf*cker.’ However, as the police department hasn’t released any details regarding the arrest, it’s unconfirmed what charges she’s facing at the time of writing.
Cordova has since set up a GoFundMe page in the wake of the footage going viral. Their group’s cause: to have a day off from dealing with racist residents.
He wrote:
Hi! Lots of people have been seeing this video and asking how they could help us out and honestly just reading the comments of support and love have been so rewarding in and of its self we never expected it too blow up like this….
But since so many of you guys are asking how you could help us out, we figured the best thing we could use is a day off of work so if we can raise $400.00 that would be enough for my crew to take one day off to spend with our families! Anything helps! Thank you and have a blessed day!
The fundraiser has already cruised past its initial target, currently sitting more than $1,000.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
Topics: News, Black Lives Matter, Florida, Orlando, Orlando Police Department, Racism, US
CreditsDave Pal/Instagram and 2 others
Dave Pal/Instagram
core doh vah/Instagram
GoFundMe