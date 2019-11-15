Florida Woman Arrested For Biting Her Boyfriend’s Penis Out Of ‘Frustration’

Miami Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation/PA Images

A Florida woman has been arrested after biting her boyfriend’s penis out of ‘frustration’.

Esperanza Gomez, 33, was drinking beers with her boyfriend until the early hours of Wednesday morning, November 13, in an apartment on Miami Beach.

According to a police report, another woman arrived at the apartment at around midnight before leaving sometime before 3am.

Pixabay

It’s unclear whether the woman was a friend of Gomez or her boyfriend, or both, but after their guest left Gomez became angry and accused her partner of wanting to have sex with the woman, NBC News reports.

According to the police report, the 33-year-old grabbed her boyfriend by his arms, yelled at him and ‘began to poke him with a knife’.

The man asked Gomez to stop and threatened to call the police if she didn’t.

Miami Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation

When the police arrived, the boyfriend claimed his partner also ‘bit his penis out of frustration.’

According to the police report, the man was found to have red marks and redness on his upper chest, though thankfully he had no substantial injuries.

Gomez was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and battery. Her bond was set at $6,500.

Pixabay

Unfortunately this isn’t the first time a man has been victimised in this manner – earlier this year a woman chopped off her ex-husband’s penis and testicles.

Ms Lee, 58, attacked the man as revenge for him cheating on her when they were married. After learning about his infidelity, the woman reportedly used a pair of sharp scissors to cut her ex’s genitals off, leaving him with just one centimetre of flesh.

She then threw his genitals in the toilet before dousing them in acid and flushing them away. The man was later taken to hospital, where he was said to be in stable condition.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 (12-2:30 and 7-9:30). Alternatively you can contact Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111.

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on its website or on its helpline – 0808 800 5005.