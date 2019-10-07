Florida Woman Pleads For Return Of Disabled Dog After She Was Stolen

CBS Miami

A Florida woman is pleading for help to find her disabled dog who was stolen along with her car.

The beloved shepherd-husky mix, named Zorra, was inside owner Wanda Ferrari’s car when she nipped into a Dollar Tree store in Oakland Park on Thursday (October 3).

Ferrari left her Volvo running with the air conditioning on to keep the pup cool while she was in the shop, however when she returned both the car and the dog were gone.

Zorra has been a constant companion for Ferrari, who is dealing with a reoccurrence of breast cancer. The disabled dog uses a pink wheelchair to get around as her back legs are paralysed and her front legs don’t work, though she was not in her wheelchair when the car was stolen.

According to CBS Miami, the loving owner sobbed as she addressed the person who stole her pet, saying:

If you have her please bring her back. She’s been my whole life. I rescued her and she rescued me.

The car is a 2005 Volvo station wagon with the Florida license plate ‘Z1JYV’, described as a ‘blue station wagon with faded blue on one side’. A $2,000 ‘no questions asked’ reward is now being offered to anyone who can help police find Zorra.

The reward money has been put up by the South Florida animal rescue group 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida. The group is also paying for a pet detective to help locate Zorra.

The organisation shared a ‘missing’ sign for Zorra to Facebook, where they described her as ‘a 13-year-old, spayed, female, black/white, Husky/Shepherd mix weighing 45 lbs’.

Recalling her reaction to seeing the car gone, Ferrari said:

I was in shock. Who would take a car with a dog? They probably didn’t know.

100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida shared Ferrari’s plea on Facebook, where many people expressed their hopes for the dog’s safe return.

One person judged the owner’s decision to leave the dog in the car, saying Ferrari is ‘not a good pet owner’, however the organisation responded saying ‘her dog was her entire life. There is a lot more to the story’.

Anyone with information about the stolen car or about what happened to Zorra is being urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS

