Floyd Mayweather Agrees To Fight Logan Paul, Promises 'Same Treatment' As McGregor

Logan Paul has got what he asked for: Floyd Mayweather is coming out of retirement once again.

The bizarre news that Mayweather might take on the YouTuber-turned boxer, who has only ever been in one fight so far, first surfaced earlier this year.

And it seems 2020 has delivered, as Mayweather took to Twitter last night to confirm the fight.

‘These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with ’cause I’m not the one for the kid games,’ Mayweather tweeted.

Tagging him in the tweet, Mayweather said he would give Paul the same treatment as he gave a UFC fighter three years ago, alluding to the iconic 2017 fight in which he defeated Conor McGregor.

It comes after Paul called out the boxer over the weekend, saying: ‘If I caught Floyd with one punch — one punch — I would snap this f**ker in half. If I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question.’

Mayweather, who has famously hung up his boxing gloves twice, only to come back for ‘one more fight’ was first approached with a deal to take on Paul in September. It will be the third time the boxer comes out of retirement.

Paul has supposedly been training hard in anticipation of the fight, and is ready at any time, TMZ reports.

Logan Paul Conor McGregor PA Images

Speculation about the fight started spreading when fellow YouTuber Keemstar told his 2.8m Twitter followers he had inside-information telling him the fight would be going ahead in September.

His ‘reveal’ came just a few days after The Fighting News‘ Mike Feinberg said Mayweather had signed a contract to fight the YouTube sensation.

‘Floyd Mayweather Jr is coming out of retirement and has just officially signed a contract to fight in an exhibition match against Logan Paul,’ he said at the time.

He added:

I don’t understand the fight. Logan Paul has tried his hand at professional boxing against the other nobody [that] nobody’s ever heard of before. [Paul’s] now 0-1 and he’s going to be fighting one of the best in Floyd Mayweather.

It’s going to be a joke of a fight, but it’s signed. It’s official. I heard it from a reputable source today and even saw the signed picture of the signed contract. Floyd signed on the dotted line for this exhibition match.

Feinberg’s claims were disputed by TMZ Sports in September, which claimed that sources close to Mayweather had said no contract had been signed.

Contract or not, it seems this fight is going ahead.