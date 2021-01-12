Food Parcels Sent To School Kids Provide 3,000 Calories For 10 Days

Food Parcels Sent To School Kids Provide 3000 Calories For 10 Days JoeStephenson96/Twitter/MarcusRashford/Twitter

Food parcels being sent to families who are eligible for free school meals while schools are shut are said to provide less than 3,000 calories.

Twitter users were left outraged yesterday, January 11, after a mother shared a picture of the contents of a food hamper she had received, which is meant to feed her child for ten days during the current national lockdown.

Marcus Rashford, who tirelessly campaigned to ensure children entitled to free meals would still be given the provision during school closures, slammed the hamper as ‘unacceptable’.

The mother’s picture shows a loaf of bread, one can of baked beans, a bag of pasta, a single tomato, some cheese slices, three apples, two carrots, two potatoes, two bananas, two malt loaf snacks and three snack size tubes of fromage frais.

One Twitter user used the image to calculate the nutritional value of the parcel, which totals in at around 2,958 calories.

The user said they had reached the sum using the NHS Calorie Checker, combined with some generous rough estimates.

Aside from the poor nutritional value of the parcel, users were also quick to point out that the ingredients only amount to around £5 worth of food. This is just a fraction of the £30 per food parcel which is being paid to a private company from public funds.

This was noted by Rashford yesterday, in a series of replies to the original poster, Roadside Mum.

‘Where is this being rolled out? If families are entitled to £30 worth of food, why is their delivery only equating to just over £5?! One child or three, this is what they’re receiving? Unacceptable. Children deserve better than this,’ he wrote.

The company contracted to provide the meals, Chartwells, responded to the mother’s tweet, claiming that her food parcel ‘does not reflect the specification of one of our hampers’. It said it would ‘investigate immediately’ after learning what school her children attend.

The tweet was also shared by the Department of Education, which said it would also investigate the matter and ensure families receive nutritious parcels that meet the guidelines and standards.

‘We are looking into this. We have clear guidelines and standards for food parcels, which we expect to be followed. Parcels should be nutritious and contain a varied range of food,’ the tweet read.

Rashford, who has played for Manchester United since joining the club’s academy at the age of seven, teamed up with Child Food Poverty Taskforce last year in an effort to ensure children would still receive lunch meals during school holidays.

He has since been given an MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours for his commitment to the cause.

