Footage Captures Terrifying Moment Speeding SUV Narrowly Misses Little Girl

elaguilabarjes/Facebook

Footage has emerged of a speeding SUV narrowly missing a little girl before it ploughed into a Wisconsin Christmas parade.

Yesterday, November 21, five people were killed and more than 40 injured after a red Ford Escape drove into cheerleaders and members marching in the Waukesha parade. It’s believed the car was going around 40mph when it collided with dozens of people, including children.

Advert 10

Eyewitness accounts have described the car as driving side to side, ‘targeting people’ as it flew along the parade route. Harrowing videos of the incident show the vehicle driving through and over victims on the road, with recent reports suggesting the alleged culprit may have been fleeing a knife crime.

Among several clips shared to social media, one shows a little girl dancing on the side of the road moments before the crash. The SUV can be seen speeding past her by a very small margin, as nearby pedestrians seem surprised at a vehicle going so fast. ‘I couldn’t believe my eyes how insane that was. That little girl had an angel on her shoulder,’ one user wrote.

Advert 10

A ‘person of interest’ is currently in police custody, but no further details have been released. ABC News has reported the possibility of a second person in the vehicle, with an internal memo saying, ‘Police have one subject in custody and one remains at large.’

Four senior law enforcement officials told NBC News that officers are investigating whether the suspect may have been driving away from an earlier incident involving a knife fight. It’s not being classed as an act of terrorism ‘at this time’, officials have also said.