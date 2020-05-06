Footage Leak Of Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Black Man Jogging Prompts Case Review CBS Georgia

A horrifying video, alleged to show the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old black man, has prompted calls for a grand jury to review the case.

Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down by a white man in what has been described as ‘a modern-day lynching’ in Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23.

Travis McMichael, who police said pressed the trigger, also happens to be the son of a former district attorney investigator.

Warning, this CBS Evening News report contains the distressing clip:

In the clip, which has been released by a radio host, Arbery can be seen running down the street when he is chased down by former police officer Gregory McMichael and his son.

According to Glynn County Police reports, Gregory later told officers that he believed Arbery looked like a person suspected to have committed a series of break-ins in the area.

The video shows Arbery and Travis grappling, as the two men struggle over the gun. At least two shots are fired, and Arbery stumbles away before falling to the ground.

The 25-year-old was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Travis McMichael has not been charged with the killing as he and his father both claim they were attempting to make a citizen’s arrest at the time of the shooting, insisting that Arbery fit the description of a man linked to a number of robberies in the area.

Tom Durden, the district attorney for the Atlantic Judicial Circuit, said the case ‘should be presented to the grand jury of Glynn County for consideration of criminal charges against those involved in the death of Mr Arbery,’ TMZ reports.

Given the current health crisis, courts are currently prohibited from empaneling grand juries, however Durden said in a news release that he expects to present the case to the next available grand jury to consider whether charges are necessary for those involved in Arbery’s death.

Lee Merritt, an attorney representing the Arbery family, has said that the father and son ‘must be taken into custody pending their indictment’.

Meanwhile, when Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper, learned of her son’s death, she was told he had been involved in a burglary, in which there was a confrontation between him and a homeowner.

Asked about what she hopes the released video proves, she responded: ‘Proves that my son was not committing a crime. He was out for his daily jog and he was hunted down like an animal and killed.’

Rest in peace, Ahmaud Arbery.