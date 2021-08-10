Footage Of Prince Andrew At Epstein’s House Resurfaces Amid New Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

@RaggedTP/Twitter

Following the news that Prince Andrew is being sued by Virginia Roberts Giuffre for sexual abuse, people have been pointing out that the royal’s association with Jeffrey Epstein dates far more recently than he’d like people to believe.

Prince Andrew initially began facing questions over his relationship with Epstein in 2019, when Giuffre came forward to allege that she had been forced by the billionaire paedophile and his former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, to have sex with the Prince on three different occasions in 2001, when she was just 17.

In response to the claims, which he denies, Prince Andrew has said that he ‘regrets’ his relationship with Epstein, and that he cut off his friendship after the financier was convicted of child sex crimes in 2009.

However, shortly after Epstein’s death in August 2019, the Mail on Sunday published footage which appeared to contradict these claims. The video, reportedly filmed in December 2010, purportedly shows Prince Andrew peering out of the door of Epstein’s Manhattan apartment, just hours after Epstein himself had been filmed leaving the building.

According the Mail on Sunday, the footage was taken shortly after Prince Andrew was photographed walking through Central Park with Epstein, raising further questions as to why the Prince had travelled to New York to meet with a men he knew to be a convicted paedophile.

In an infamous BBC Newsnight interview in 2019, Prince Andrew admitted that he had ‘let the side down’ by staying in Epstein’s apartment in 2010, but claimed that he had visited to end the pair’s friendship.

Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing, with Buckingham Palace having issued a statement following the publication of the footage, reading, ‘The Duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes. His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent.’

