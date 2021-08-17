Footage Shows Taliban Taking Control Of Gym Inside Presidential Palace

@Terrence_STR/Twitter

Footage has emerged of Taliban militants taking control of a gym inside Afghanistan’s presidential palace.

On Sunday, August 15, the insurgents took control of Kabul and established a new administration, with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country.

Mullah Baradar, a senior Taliban official, said its ‘type of regime will become clear soon.’ Amid reports of people dying in the airport chaos, terror on the ground and the group apparently supporting women in government, a video has surfaced of militants fooling around in the palace’s gym.

The clip was shared by News for All on Twitter, originally posted by @Terrence_STR. ‘Taliban uses the gym at the presidential palace. Guy at 0:12 has a rocket launcher. Don’t skip leg day… Our world is insane,’ he wrote.

You can see one of them dangling on a lat pulldown machine. Others can be seen curling a bar while another films, with most of them laughing throughout the video.

It comes after other surreal videos, with one showing Taliban fighters enjoying playing on the dodgems in a Kabul amusement park, while another shows them bouncing on a trampoline.

Meanwhile, residents have been left terrified by the Taliban’s takeover, with more than 60 countries signing a statement demanding they’re allowed to leave. ‘The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them,’ it reads.

The UK is said to be looking at a ‘bespoke arrangement’ for Afghan refugees. ‘The truth is, across the world, people were caught by surprise… no one saw this coming. Of course we would have taken action if we had,’ Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News.

