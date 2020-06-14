Footage Shows White Woman ‘Trying To Burn Down’ Wendy’s Where Police Killed Rayshard Brooks In Atlanta

Footage Shows White Woman Setting Fire To Wendy's Where Police Killed Black Man ImKingFola/Twitter/RICGARNI/Twitter

Footage has been shared purporting to show a white woman in an alleged arson attack on a Wendy’s drive-thru in Atlanta.

The fast food chain was the scene of the killing of Rayshard Brooks on the evening of Friday, June 12, by an Atlanta police officer, resulting in fresh unrest in the Georgia city. Since then, reports of protesters setting fire to the building in demonstrations against police brutality and racism have circulated.

In response, one witness at the scene captured footage he felt compelled to share:

27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was asleep in his car at the drive-thru on the night of the fatal shooting.

A complaint to the police caused officers to attend the scene and, having reportedly failed a sobriety test and attempting to grab a non-lethal taser from an officer, Brooks was shot while running away from the altercation, the authorities said.

Garrett Rolfe, the now-former officer who fired the fatal shot, was terminated from Atlanta Police Department, while officer Devin Bronsan, who was also present, has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Footage Shows White Woman Setting Fire To Wendy's Where Police Killed Black Man Atlanta Police Department

Police chief Erika Shields has also stepped down from her role and is said to be continuing to work behind the scenes in the department in another role.

In a statement, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said, via BBC News:

Because of her desire that Atlanta be a model of what meaningful reform should look like across this country, Chief Shields has offered to immediately step aside as police chief so that the city may move forward with urgency and rebuilding the trust so desperately needed throughout our communities.

Bodycam footage has since been released showing Rolfe and Bronsan’s full interaction with Brooks prior to the shooting.

Warning: Contains distressing scenes:

The day following his death, protesters surrounded the Wendy’s restaurant where the incident took place and brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate 75/85, CNN reports.

The Wendy’s was engulfed in flames by 10.00pm but the fire had burnt out by midnight. Earlier that day, police had tried to disperse the crowd using flash bangs and tear gas.

Gerald Griggs, vice president of Atlanta’s NAACP chapter, estimated there were 150 people peacefully protesting as he walked with them past the scene on Saturday afternoon.

Griggs told The Guardian:

The people are upset. They want to know why their dear brother Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed when he was merely asleep on the passenger side and not doing anything.

The death of Brooks comes at a time of heightened tension and global protests against police brutality since the killing of George Floyd on May 25.

Volunteers Clean Makeshift Memorial Where George Floyd Was Killed As Reflection Spot PA Images

Brooks’ death is currently being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Once the GBI concludes its investigation of the incident, the case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney.

This is said to be the 48th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate this year.

