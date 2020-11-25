Football Legend Diego Maradona Dies Aged 60 Julia Banim

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60.

It’s understood that Maradona died after having suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Tigre, Argentina. He had undergone a successful operation for a blood clot on his brain earlier this month.

The news was confirmed today by ESPN Argentina. Many people have taken to social media to pay tribute to the legendary attacking midfielder, reminiscing over highlights from his phenomenal career.

Born to a poor family in Buenos Aires, Maradona made his professional footballing debut just before his 16th birthday.

Maradona went on to become one of the greatest football players of all time, having led clubs to championships in Argentina, Italy and Spain.

He ended up scoring 34 goals in 91 appearances for Argentina, representing his country in four World Cups.

The highlight of Maradona’s career came in 1986, when he led his home country of Argentina to a World Cup victory. It was at this point that he delivered the infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal that knocked England out of the tournament.

Often referred to as the ‘Goal of the Century’, Maradona later stated that the goal was scored ‘a little with his head, and a little with the hand of God’.

The Argentinian Football Association (AFA) today tweeted:

The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts.

Following the news of Maradona’s death, tributes have poured in from all over the world, with many praising his extraordinary sporting talent.

Asif Kapadia, director of the 2019 documentary film Diego Maradona, tweeted:

Cant quite believe DM has gone. Hard to process. He always seemed indestructible. I had 10 hours with the man!! I touched his left foot. We did our best to show the world the man, the myth, the fighter he was. The greatest.

Former footballer Ray Hudson wrote:

Jorge Valdano said it perfectly…’Beyond everything else, no football ever had a better experience than when it was #diegomaradona`s left foot’. We will never see a greater footballer. Ever. Football cries for you

Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Diego Maradona at this difficult time.