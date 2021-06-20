Footprints Of Last Dinosaurs To Walk In Britain Have Been Found In ‘Extraordinary Discovery’

University of Portsmouth/PA

Footprints of Britain’s last dinosaurs in the land before time have been found close to the White Cliffs of Dover.

Around 66 million years ago, most of Earth’s dinosaurs were wiped out by an asteroid. The extinction-level event followed flooding in Britain far earlier, around 110 million years ago.

Fast-forward to today, near Dover’s iconic location and the foreshore of Folkstone, Kent, researchers discovered the fossilised footprints of multiple dinosaur species: three-toed, flesh-eating theropods; plant-eating, ‘bird-hipped’ ornithopods; and heavily-armoured, herbivorous ankylosaurs.

University of Portsmouth/PA

They were found by Philip Hadland, collections and engagement curator at the Hastings Museum and Art Gallery, The Independent reports. ‘Back in 2011, I came across unusual impressions in the rock formation at Folkestone,’ he said.

‘They seemed to be repeating and all I could think was they might be footprints. This was at odds with what most geologists say about the rocks here, but I went looking for more footprints and as the tides revealed more by erosion, I found even better ones,’ he continued.

‘More work was needed to convince the scientific community of their validity, so I teamed up with experts at the University of Portsmouth to verify what I’d found,’ Hadland added.

University of Portsmouth/PA

According to a report published in the Proceedings of the Geologists’ Association, the footprints are linked to six different species of dinosaur, including an ornithopodichnus. Of all the footprints, the largest belonged to the iguanadon, measuring out at 80cm wide and 65cm long.

David Martill, professor of palaeobiology at the University of Portsmouth, also said: ‘This is the first time dinosaur footprints have been found in strata known as the Folkestone Formation and it’s quite an extraordinary discovery because these dinosaurs would have been the last to roam in this country before becoming extinct.’

‘They were walking around close to where the white cliffs of Dover are now – next time you’re on a ferry and you see those magnificent cliffs just imagine that,’ he added.