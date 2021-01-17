Forbes Editor Warns Companies Not To Hire Trump 'Fabulists' PA Images

Forbes’ magazine editor has warned against any companies that might be considering hiring any of Donald Trump’s ‘fabulists’ after his turbulent term comes to a halt in the coming week.

Randall Lane has taken aim at those who perpetuated ‘lies upon lies’ to protect the incumbent president, who he says has a 40-year record of ‘shamelessly exaggerating and prevaricating’ information.

‘Let it be known to the business world: Hire any of Trump’s fellow fabulists above, and Forbes will assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie,’ he wrote, adding that every bit of information would be investigated with the ‘same scepticism we’d approach a Trump tweet.’

‘Want to ensure the world’s biggest business media brand approaches you as a potential funnel of disinformation?’ he asked. ‘Then hire away.’

Lane went on to name the likes of Kayleigh McEnany, Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sean Spicer, who have all been accused of being ‘willing to lend credence to that obvious mendacity on [Trump’s] behalf.’

‘As someone in the business of facts, it’s been especially painful to watch President Trump’s press secretaries debase themselves,’ he said.

‘Yes, as with their political bosses, spins and omissions and exaggerations are part of the game. But ultimately in PR, core credibility is the coin of the realm.’

Lane highlighted the importance on coming clean, and ridding the White House of the lies and misinformation that has been peddled, particularly in recent months, ahead of the deadly siege of the US Capitol building, which claimed the lives of five people.

‘As American democracy rebounds, we need to return to a standard of truth when it comes to how the government communicates with the governed,’ he wrote.

Lane ended his piece by saying calling on companies not to hire the so-called fabulists is not ‘cancel culture’, it is about allowing democracy to drive by allowing everyone the entitlement of their own opinion, but not their own facts.