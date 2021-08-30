unilad
Ford Builds ‘Very Gay’ Pickup Truck In Response To Homophobic Comment

by : Hannah Smith on : 30 Aug 2021
Ford Builds 'Very Gay' Pickup Truck In Response To Homophobic Comment

A Ford branch in Germany has hit back against homophobia in the best way possible, by creating a dazzling LGBTQ+-themed pickup truck.

The car manufacturer debuted its ‘Very Gay Raptor’ ahead of Christopher Street Day – an annual LGBTQ+ commemoration of the Stonewall riots – with the rainbow and glitter-adorned truck set to feature in a parade in Cologne, where Ford has its German headquarters.

Ford Ka pick-up and its big brother, the Ford 'Very Gay Raptor' (Ford)Ford

But while the manufacturer has a longstanding allyship with the Christopher Street Day event, this year its support had an extra layer of meaning, with the name of the Raptor truck also acting as a response to a homophobic comment left on one of Ford’s social media accounts by a user who described the original ‘Performance Blue’ colour of the new Raptor pickup truck as ‘very gay.’

Rather than issue the standard social media rebuttal statement, Ford went with an alternative approach to hit back against homophobia, by turning the commenter’s words against him to create a pickup truck that could truly be described as ‘very gay,’ with the company saying in a statement that they wanted to ‘make their position standing against discriminatory speech very clear.’

Ford's 'Very Gay Raptor' (Ford)Ford
According to Ford, the 60-hour makeover saw the car wrapped in 30 sq metres of rainbow coloured and gold glittered Alphafoil, and the results are absolutely spectacular.

The truck was on full display in Cologne over the weekend, making appearances during ColognePride from Thursday, August 26 through to the main parade on Sunday, August 29 alongside a 1998 Ford KA which was wrapped in rainbow colours to mark Ford’s first year celebrating Christopher Street Day in the city.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: News, Christopher Street Day, Ford, LGBTQ+, Very Gay Raptor

